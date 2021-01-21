Best Samsung UE43TU7100 deals 2021

The Samsung UE43TU7100 is one of the cheapest 4K TVs the company currently makes – but it's far from the runt of the litter. On the contrary, this 43in set is a strikingly-good performer and comes packed with a ton of tech, some of which is plucked from the Samsung's flagship TVs.

Basically, if you're after a big-name TV on tight budget, this What Hi-Fi? Awards winner should be top of your list. It's relatively new, so we don't expect to see huge discounts just yet. But with so many seasonal sales, we'd expect to see it shed a few pounds.

You'll find today's best Samsung UE43TU7100 deals listed below...

Take your pick of the best TV deals

Samsung is one of very few TV brands that makes its core performance and feature set available at extremely low prices. Fancy taking advantage of the tech giant's largesse? Look no further than the UE43TU7100.

This 2020 model gets the same Tizen operating system as Samsung’s flagship TVs and is packed with apps including: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play Movies & TV, Rakuten, Disney+ and Apple TV – all in 4K and HDR10 (HDR10+ in the cases of Amazon and Rakuten).

In terms of the panel itself, the 43in TU7100 get LCD with an edge LED backlight. There's decent support for HDR including HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG (but not Dolby Vision, which Samsung TV currently supports).

There's only HDMI inputs but that's to be expected at the price and will satisfy most buyers. Better still, both HDMIs support ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), which automatically switches to the TV’s Game mode when a gaming signal is detected, reducing input lag to a very low 18ms. Perfect for those who want to show off the capabilities of a new PS5 or Xbox Series X.

Blacks are surprisingly deep for a TV that costs so little; detail is sharp and, most importantly, natural-looking. The latter is a big win for TU7100 as many budget rivals offer the same crispness but with a generous side-helping of artificiality. The 20W built-in sound system is decent enough but we'd recommend adding a soundbar to inject some oomph into movie nights.

All told, the Samsung UE43TU7100 is a stunning performer at this low price. You’d have to spend a fair bit more to get a significant improvement.

MORE:

Here's our full Samsung UE43TU7100 review

Or browse the best TVs, including premium OLED sets

Upgrade your TV's sound with the best Dolby Atmos soundbars