Best Cyber Monday wireless earbuds deals 2019 UK

There are still plenty of Black Friday wireless earbuds deals live over the weekend as we head towards Cyber Monday, with everything from cheap and cheerful options from Enacfire to premium, much-better-sounding earphones from Bose, Sony and Sennheiser.

We're rounded-up the best wireless earbud deals in one place so you can see where the biggest and best savings can be made.

We've searched far and wide on the wonderful world wide web to find the best deals on wireless earbuds, and that includes some earphones from our pick of the very best wireless earbuds on the market.

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 wireless earbuds £120 £99.95

These five-star wireless buds blew us away with their rich, detailed sound. Eventually, we had no choice but to give Cambridge Audio's first true wireless offering a What Hi-Fi? 2019 Award. Bargain. View Deal

ENACFIRE true wireless earbuds £125.99 £53.99

Save a ridiculous amount of money on these true wireless bluetooth earphones. They come with a mic, portable charging case and the promise of 18 hours of battery life. Don't expect Sony-challenging sound but they look like a decent budget option.View Deal

Sony WF-1000X true wireless £179 £119 at Currys

If you want the best-sounding pair of AirPod alternatives under £200, you don't need to look much further than the Sony WF-1000X earbuds. And right now you can save £50 on the original price. An excellent buy.View Deal

RHA Trueconnect wireless earbuds £149.95 £99 at Amazon

Looking for affordable true wireless buds? You're in luck. The RHA TrueConnects are great all-round performers that offer rich sound, simple controls and decent battery life. They match Apple's AirPods in many respects but can be snapped up for under £100. View Deal

JBL Reflect Flow true wireless earbuds £130 £99.99 at Argos

In our review we praised the Reflect Flow's detail, musicality and strong bass depth. They also deliver a solid fit and long battery life, perfect for those evening runs. Expect up to 10 hours per charge, with an extra 20 to be had from the charging case.

View Deal

Bose SoundSport Free £180 £140 at Amazon

Another impressive pair of five-star true wireless buds, these Boses are pretty much the perfect package, with impressive features and impressive sound. Now £40 off.View Deal

Sony WF-SP700N True Wireless Sports Headphones £179 £119

A budget pair of Sony wireless earbuds that are aimed at sporty types, thanks to the waterproof and splashproof design, 3-hour battery life and Google Assistant voice control. Free 6-month Spotify Premium subscription.View Deal

Samsung Gear IconX (2018 Edition) £200 £179 at Very

We prefer the sound of the Sonys above, but there could be a home for these Samsungs among those who simply want a reliable pair of wireless earbuds with excellent battery life.View Deal

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless £280 £199 at Amazon

Sennheiser's first pair of truly wireless in-ears impress on a number of fronts. The four-hour battery life is competitive, the touch controls for volume work a treat and the sound is detailed and nicely balanced. They sit at the pricier end of the scale, so this £45 discount should come in handy.View Deal

MORE:

Cyber Monday headphones deals

Best wireless headphones 2019