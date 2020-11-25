Best Black Friday 4K Blu-ray disc and 4K film bargains

Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and even YouTube have toyed with the quality of their streams throughout Europe during the COVID crises and that's left AV fans uncertain about the truth behind their online 4K fix. The good news is that there are options for high quality video viewing without having to worry about throttled bitrates.

Even with the best of upscaling engines, most TVs over 50in in size are going to produce a pretty ropey image if they're force fed an SD-only diet. It might be time to consider getting back to the superior quality of physical formats or opt for paid-for rentals and downloads.

Below you'll find our pick of the best Blu-ray player deals as well as offers on 4K Blu-ray discs and some bargain 4K film downloads - high-quality entertainment regardless of your bandwidth. With Black Friday and Cyber Monday upon us, we will be keeping an extra close eye on any solid gold Blu-ray deals.

Black Friday 4K Blu-ray disc retail deals

Black Friday 4K Blu-ray deals and recommendations

Dunkirk 4K Blu-ray for £20 at Amazon

Christopher Nolan's WWII masterpiece is a fitting cinematic treat to own on disc. It's a brilliant tale of an amazing and terrible moment in history told through the lens of individual stories. The sweeps or the wide open beach and dividing sea are 4K HDR heaven.View Deal

The Greatest Showman 4K Blu-ray £17 at Amazon

One of the best family films of recent times, this is the kind of disc you can watch again and again without getting bored. Its grand, spectacular staging and choreography is perfect for 4K and makes for a brilliant sing-along option - hours of entertainment.View Deal

Captain America Trilogy 4K Blu-ray £30 at Amazon

Not one but all three of Marvel's Captain America films in 4K. That's the The First Avenger, The Winter Soldier and Civil War for £10 per movie. As one of the cleaner Marvel characters, it also make a reasonable family option for those with slightly older children.View Deal

Great offer 3 for £30 4K Blu-rays at Zavvi

Choose three 4K Blu-ray discs from a list of 60 titles and Zavvi will charge you just £10 each. Films include Blade Runner 2049, Baby Driver, Zombieland and many more.View Deal

Black Friday 4K downloads

Yesterday (2019) 4K: iTunes £3.99

About as charming as a film can be, this high concept, easy-going romcom asks the question of what the world would be like if The Beatles had never existed. The answer: ripe of the picking!View Deal

The Martian (2015) 4K: iTunes £3.99

Matt Damon gets marooned on Mars so that you don't have to. Know how to make oxygen, water or grow potatoes from your colleagues poo? You wouldn't last a second.View Deal

The Town (2010) 4K: iTunes £3.99

There are over 300 bank robberies in Boston every year. And a one-square-mile neighborhood in Boston, called Charlestown, has produced more bank robbers than anywhere in the U.S. Did The Town pass you buy 10 years ago? Don't miss it on special this time.View Deal

How to train your dragon (2010) 4K: iTunes £3.99

Seen it? Of course you have but the first film of these wonderful stories is one to have for keeps. Never has there been a better buddy movie than this tale of a boy and his dragon.View Deal

Black Friday Blu-ray player deals

Panasonic DMP-BDT180EB: £100 £79 at Richer Sounds

Vibrant colours, oodles of detail and a great sound? Sign us up! This cheap Panasonic HD Blu-ray player is a bargain at less than £75 and rock bottom for a disc spinner.View Deal

Five star player - low, low price Panasonic DP-UB150EB-K 4K BD Player: £179 £115 at Amazon

A budget 4K disc spinner with HDR10+ format support is hard to find - but clearly not impossible! This five-star Pana player is now over £50 off, making it one of the most affordable ways to play back your 4K Blu-rays. View Deal

Panasonic DP-UB450EB 4K BD Player: £219 £174 at Amazon

Terrific deal on this HDR10+ and Dolby Vision-supporting BD player. It's virtually identical to the Panasonic above in terms of performance but the addition of the HDR coverage and twin HDMI ports make it the one to buy at this price.View Deal

Sony UBP-X700 Ultra HD Blu-ray player: £249 £185 at Amazon

This 2018 Award winner boasts virtually identical features to the Award-winning UBP-X800 above but supports Dolby Vision HDR. It’ll take quite some rival to knock this superb 4K player off its five-star perch.View Deal

Sony UBP-X800M2 4K Blu-ray player: £400 £289 at Sevenoaks

This Sony 4K Blu-ray player supports stunning Atmos and DTS:X sound, plus HDR images with BT.2020 colour. High resolution music is also supported, plus you can stream wireless music to your Bluetooth headphones for private listening. Winner.View Deal

Product of the year Panasonic DP-UB820 4K Blu-ray player: £399 £299 at Sevenoaks

Panasonic's top of the range 2018 player has got everything you need. HDR-wise you're covered with Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and HLG. It's also a great choice for those with some serious surround sound as it supports 7.1-channel audio.View Deal

