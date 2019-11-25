Amazon Black Friday: save 23% on cheap Yamaha soundbar

If you're looking to upgrade your TV's sound, this Amazon Deal of the Day could be just the ticket. For one day only, the retail giant has slashed the price of Yamaha's very capable YAS-105 soundbar from £189 to £144.95 – a saving of over 20%.

Fancy pocketing that £44 discount? You'll have to be quick. While the offer is part of Amazon's season of Black Friday 2019 bonanzas, this particular deal ends at midnight tonight (Monday 25 November).

Yamaha YAS-105BLB Soundbar £189 £144.95 at Amazon

Yamaha's entry-level soundbar promises premium sound quality and a powerful punch of bass – at a wallet-friendly price. You get Bluetooth for music streaming and a Yamaha' virtual surround sound technology. Now that you can pick it up for under £150, we reckon it's a bargain.View Deal

We've not reviewed this entry-level bar, but the feature is certainly pretty impressive given the price point. The sleek, ultra-slim design boasts Bluetooth for wireless music streaming, while dual built-in subwoofers should add some serious rumble to Blockbuster movies.

There's no support for Dolby Atmos but Yamaha claims its 'Air Surround Xtreme' technology uses 24kHz HRTF (Head Related Transfer Function) to clearly separate sounds, creating a decent 7.1-channel virtual surround sound effect without any additional speakers.

Set-up should be a breeze, with a single cable connect to your TV. The YAS105 can be conveniently controlled by Yamaha's HT Controller app, a free download for both Android and iOS devices. The app lets you change a variety of settings including input selection, surround mode and sound adjustment modes.

There's quite the package, especially given that Yamaha has a good track record when it comes to soundbars (the pricer YAS-209 scored four stars). Now that Amazon has cut the price of this model to less than £150, we reckon it's a bargain.

