Blackbox i10 review

The Blackbox i10's are the first set of 'phones we've seen that connect directly to an iPod using Apple's 30-pin jack, and we're very impressed Tested at £80

Our Verdict

A great set of noise-cancellers, with a good sound to boot

For

  • Self contained power unit, Apple 30 pin connection, remote, effective noise cancelling, good sound

Against

  • Don't work with iPhone

Never heard of Phitek? Well, they design noise-cancelling headphones for some of the biggest brands around, so they have our attention.

What's more, the Blackbox i10 earphones are the first we've seen to connect directly to Apple's 30-pin connector. They also draw power – thought not a great deal – from your portable to power the integrated noise-cancelling.

There's an in-line remote with a volume control and a ‘monitor' button for silencing the music completely – but these aren't ‘Works with iPhone' so you'll need to be in airplane mode to avoid phone noise.

The noise-cancelling is effective. Snug in-ears will do a decent job of isolation, but the i10s cancel outside interference even more effectively.

Treble frequencies are clear, open and punchy and there's excellent detail and timing, while bass notes are tight and agile. We're impressed.

Specifications

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.phitek.com
Brand NameBlackBox
Product TypeEarphone
ManufacturerPhitek Systems
Manufacturer Part NumberBLACKBOX I10
Product NameBlackbox i10
Product Modeli10

Technical Information

Sound ModeStereo
Minimum Frequency Response20 Hz
Connectivity TechnologyWired
Cable Length1.30 m
Maximum Frequency Response20 kHz
Noise CancelingYes

Earpiece

Earpiece DesignEarbud
Earpiece TypeBinaural
Driver Size9 mm

Physical Characteristics

Form FactorOpen