Never heard of Phitek? Well, they design noise-cancelling headphones for some of the biggest brands around, so they have our attention.



What's more, the Blackbox i10 earphones are the first we've seen to connect directly to Apple's 30-pin connector. They also draw power – thought not a great deal – from your portable to power the integrated noise-cancelling.



There's an in-line remote with a volume control and a ‘monitor' button for silencing the music completely – but these aren't ‘Works with iPhone' so you'll need to be in airplane mode to avoid phone noise.



The noise-cancelling is effective. Snug in-ears will do a decent job of isolation, but the i10s cancel outside interference even more effectively.



Treble frequencies are clear, open and punchy and there's excellent detail and timing, while bass notes are tight and agile. We're impressed.

