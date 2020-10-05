Best stereo amplifiers 2020

Best stereo amplifier under £400
Rega io
Signature Rega sound in a highly accessible package
Best stereo amplifier £400-£600
Marantz PM6007
Marantz refines its budget amp recipe with great success
Best stereo amplifier £600-£800
Cambridge Audio CXA61
Extra features and improved sound quality for those willing to pay a higher price
Best stereo amplifier £800-£1500
Cambridge Audio CXA81
Sets a new baseline for integrated amps at this price
Best stereo amplifier £1500-£2500
Naim Nait XS 3
This supremely musical amp wins again
Best stereo amplifier over £2500
Rega Aethos
This integrated amp sounds exceptional for the price