The best deals on Award-winning OLED TVs, five-star soundbar systems and legendary CD players, handpicked by our experts

Happy Halloween!

The biggest shock you'll get this Halloween? Retailers have started their Black Friday sales already. That's a whole month before the big day itself.

Which works out just fine for us, as it means we get plenty of deals on great hi-fi and home cinema products before November even starts.

Sony is running a sale and we're seeing new lows on several of their top soundbar systems, while the Award-winning LG C6 42-inch continues to drop.

It's not just about the new kids on the block, however – several old favourites are also back to their lowest price.

As always, these are all products we've reviewed and rated ourselves. Our expert testing teams put every product through its paces, and we'll only recommend those that receive four stars or more.

Now on with the treats...

The newly Award-winning Sony Bravia Theatre System 6 offers superbly punchy, weighty bass and impressively enveloping Dolby Atmos sound. If you don't mind a few cables, this is the best mid-range soundbar system you can buy.

The LG C6 recently won four What Hi-Fi? Awards, including one for this 42-inch model. Don't let the relatively small size put you off, however – it's a crisp, three-dimensional and contrast-rich TV that still offers a cinematic spectacle. Get £50 off at checkout for a new lowest price.

Thanks to its good quality built-in phono stage, Bluetooth connectivity and ease of use, the Sony PS-LX3BT is an excellent beginner's turntable. It sounds great too, so it's very easy to recommend, especially at this new low price.

The three-piece speaker design of the Sony Bravia Trio results in a bigger, more immersive soundstage than a regular soundbar, as well as a convincing Dolby Atmos effect. If your funds can stretch a bit further, the Bravia Trio is also included in the Award-winning Sony Bravia Theatre Trio + Rear 9 and Sub 9 package, now only £1999 at Sevenoaks.

The Sonus Faber Omnia lives up to its Latin name ('omnia' means 'everything') with a clear, lively, wide-open sound, extensive features and truly beautiful craftsmanship. £600 off this all-in-one system is not to be ignored – this is the lowest price we've seen.

The Marantz CD6007 may have been superseded recently by the Marantz CD 70, but the multiple Award-winner is a bit of a legend here at What Hi-Fi? thanks to its dramatic presentation and excellent build. Now back to its lowest price.

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