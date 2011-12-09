And here’s a curveball MP3 player entry. Combining a flexible, sporty – it’s water-resistant and washable – pair of neckband-style earphones and a 2GB MP3 player, this is a one-stop piece of mobile music kit.



Your controls are on the ears: skip track and play/pause on one; a playlist/shuffle button and volume on the other. You’ll have to memorise the placement but if you don’t mind hitting play and leaving it, then it’s not an issue.



The in-ear buds burrow in a little more than normal but they sit securely and comfortably. You’ll get eight hours of playback – not great compared to some – but recharge is quick, delivering an hour from a three-minute refuel.



The Sony NWZ-W262s sound good, too. They give music plenty of room to breathe and are capable of bass weight and treble clarity, only falling a little short in terms of absolute detail.

