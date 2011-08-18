Making in-ears stand out from the crowd is tough, but adding what looks like a mini turbine to the back ought to do it.
In a lot of ways these Phiatons sound brilliant – they’re punchy and detailed, with the kind of rhythmic precision that adds real excitement.
Unfortunately they’re also far too sibilant, especially when playing compressed tracks.
For
- Punchy and attacking
Against
- Treble too sibilant and bright with compressed tracks
