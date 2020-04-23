Spotify now lets you 'tip' bands or donate to their chosen charities

Since the onset of COVID-19, the music industry has been hit hard – that's why we fashioned a feature entitled 8 ways to support your favourite bands and artists during lockdown.

Now Spotify, the Swedish streaming giant, has decided to harness its global reach to give artists a fundraising platform during this challenging time – to help them get the word out to fans who use Spotify.

Today, Spotify for Artists is launching a new feature: the Artist Fundraising Pick. Now, in the same way artists can select and highlight music on their profile as an Artist’s Pick, they can now highlight a fundraising destination too.

This feature enables artists who are interested in raising money – either to support themselves, their bands, or their crews – to get the word out to their fans on Spotify. And Spotify has a strong group of fundraising partners: artists can choose to add a link to Cash App, GoFundMe, and PayPal.me.

Spotfiy says it is particularly excited about the partnership with Cash App, since the mobile payment service has generously established a $1 million relief effort for artists during these tough times.

Spotify for Artists users that submit their “$cashtag” username as their Artist Fundraising Pick – and secure at least one contribution of any size through Spotify – will receive an extra $100 in their account from Cash App, until a total of $1 million has been contributed.

This effort is available to artists in the US and UK, but Spotify listeners located all over the world can still make contributions via Cash App. (For terms and conditions, see here.)

Artists also have the option to fundraise for an initiative connected to helping those most impacted in the music industry, by selecting any of the verified organisations participating in the Spotify COVID-19 Music Relief project – and Spotify says it takes no cut of the transaction.

Spotify for Artists admin users can select “Get started” on the banner at the top of their dashboard to submit their Fundraising Pick, and visit Spotify's best practices guide for more details on how it works.

Spotify has already been doing its bit to help the artists on its streaming platform by launching a COVID-19 Music Relief project, (in conjunction with MusiCares, PRS Foundation, and Help Musicians – three organisations that work within the music industry) making a donation to each and matching any donation made via the organisation's page up to a total contribution of $10 million.

So, next time you're curating a Spotify playlist (or enjoying someone else's), consider tipping your favourite artist – or donating to their chosen charity.

