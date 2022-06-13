Xbox Game Pass is getting 21 new titles this year, plus free game demos

Microsoft is supercharging its game streaming service. Later this year, Xbox Game Pass will gain playable game demos, letting you try before you buy. And 43 new titles have been announced for the service.

The demos will arrive as part of an update called Project Moorcroft. This will allow developers to release demos of their new games ahead of launch, in order to let players sample them and to build anticipation.

Demos were a common sight in the 90s and early noughties, with games magazines bearing demo discs packed with samples of upcoming titles. But nowadays developers are too stretched to invest in them. Recognising this, Microsoft has said it will remunerate developers for making demos available through Game Pass, and provide them with data on how their titles are performing.

Microsoft held a games showcase over the weekend, where it announced 50 new games coming to Xbox and PC. Of those, 43 will be available on Game Pass on day one.

The games arriving in 2022 are:

As Dusk Falls

Atomic Heart

The Callisto Protocol (not announced for Game Pass)

The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle (not announced for Game Pass)

Fallout 76 Expeditions: The Pitt

Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels (not announced for Game Pass)

Grounded

Gunfire Reborn

Halo Infinite: Season 3

Hello Neighbor 2

High on Life

Lightyear Frontier

Microsoft Flight Simulator: 40th Anniversary Edition

Naraka: Bladepoint

Overwatch 2 (not announced for Game Pass)

Party Animals

Pentiment

Persona 5 Royal

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Scorn

Sea of Thieves: Season 7

Slime Rancher 2

Somerville

Valheim

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

And in 2023 we can look forward to:

Ara: History Untold

Ark 2

Cocook

Dead Space (not announced for Game Pass)

(not announced for Game Pass) Diablo IV (not announced for Game Pass)

(not announced for Game Pass) Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

Ereban: Shadow Legacy

Flintlock

Forza Motorsport

The Last Case of Benedict Fox

League of Legends

League of Legends: Wild Rift

Legends of Runeterra

Minecraft Legends

Persona 3 Portable

Persona 4 Golden

Ravenlock

Redfall

Replaced

Resident Evil 4 Remake (not announced for Game Pass)

(not announced for Game Pass) S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2

Starfield

Teamfight Tactics

Valorant

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Microsoft hasn't announced a date for the Project Moorcroft update yet, only saying it will land later this year. We're also expecting a Family Plan to come to Game Pass this year, so you can share your account with everyone in your household.

Microsoft is going big on streaming, recently announcing an Xbox app for Samsung smart TVs so you can play without a console. The firm is also said to be working on a streaming device to fulfil the same function on any TV or monitor.

