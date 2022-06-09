Samsung TVs to get the Xbox app this month in world first

Samsung TV owners will soon be able to play Xbox games direct from their TVs, no console required. From the end of this month, the Xbox app will be available on Samsung Gaming Hub, a new gaming platform that's exclusive to certain Samsung TVs and gaming monitors, making Samsung the first TV maker in the world to feature the Xbox app.

The Xbox app will let you stream games straight to the TV – all you'll need (as well as a compatible TV) is an internet connection, a controller and a subscription to Xbox Game Pass. It includes over 100 games, including Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, as well as launch-day releases from Xbox Game Studios.

Samsung Gaming Hub is powered by Samsung's Tizen TV operating system. It will launch on 30th June on 2022 Samsung Smart TVs including Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, QLEDs (model BU8000 and above) and the 2022 Smart Monitor Series.

"We're on a quest to bring the joy and community of gaming to everyone on the planet, and bringing the Xbox app to smart TVs is another step in making our vision a reality," said Microsoft's Phil Spencer.

Microsoft is going all-in on game streaming, thanks to its 'Xbox Everywhere' strategy. As well as the TV app, it's said to include an Xbox streaming stick (or 'puck') codenamed Keystone which should be much cheaper than a full-blown Xbox console.

Samsung Gaming Hub also includes game streaming services Nvidia GeForce Now, Google Stadia and Utomik. Find out more here (opens in new tab).

