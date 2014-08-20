The company has pointed to the growth of services such as Skype, Facetime and more as an indication of the demand for "lifestyle conferencing" with family and friends. But, of course, the Kai 2 is a wireless music speaker as well.

It has a loudspeaker output of 2.5W and a frequency response between 20Hz and 20kHz, with its 550mAh battery delivering up to 18 hours of playback time. Ceramic drivers have been used to serve a "crisp, clear and cleaner sound".

MORE: Read all our X-mini reviews and news

There's a Buddy Jack feature to let you link additional X-mini devices in one mini "audio ecosystem", while the additional Kai 2 wireless dongle plugs into your home stereo or headphones and connects them using Bluetooth as well.

Xmi Pte founder Ryan Lee adds, "Build, performance and user experience remain of utmost importance, and the KAI 2 will retain the iconic, twist and turn design of our Capsule Speaker range. However, this is a vastly different product, designed very much with a modern lifestyle in mind."

The X-mini Kai 2 costs £40 and is available from x-mini.com.

MORE: Best Bluetooth speakers to buy in 2014