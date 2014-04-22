If you follow the @whathifi Twitter account then you will hopefully be aware of the #WHFsystems series we've been running online, where readers share pictures of their hi-fi and home cinema systems. And it's proved very popular.

The Easter bank holiday weekend was the most popular session yet, as we once again asked people to share their system pictures, ideally with a nod to Record Store Day (which took place on Saturday).

Thousands of people have got involved, whether it's taking pictures, commenting on the systems or just having a good old nose at other people's systems.

You can now take a look at all the systems from the weekend below by scrolling through the Storify block below. Let us know your favourites.