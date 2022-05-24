Announcing the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2022: all the dates and details

The What Hi-Fi? Awards are back for 2022 and we are already excited about revealing a fresh batch of winners later this year. It's a special year, too, with 2022 marking the 40th annual What Hi-Fi? Awards.

We will be testing 100s of products over the coming months in order to settle on our selection of the very best audio and video products on the market. From speakers to TVs, headphones to turntables, we will have an award-winning recommendation that you can trust. But you'll have to wait.

The first What Hi-Fi? Awards 2022 winners will be announced on the What Hi-Fi? website on Wednesday 12th October. Expect more than 100 winners across 20+ product categories.

The overall Product of the Year winners in each category will then be announced at the What Hi-Fi? Awards event, and simultaneously online, on Wednesday 9th November. This is when we will also announce our Readers' Award and Temptation winners, a new entrant into the Hall of Fame, our Innovation of the Year and the Outstanding Contribution winner. So, consider your calendars marked.

We're looking forward to seeing plenty of new products pass through our test rooms and, if you work in the AV industry, be notified that you can now submit new and forthcoming products for Awards consideration (opens in new tab). The closing date for new product entries is 12th August. All previously reviewed products are automatically considered as part of the Awards process.

Last year, Apple, Cambridge Audio, Naim, Rega and Sony were all big winners, receiving multiple awards across a variety of categories. Will it be more of the same this year? We will have to wait and see.

Head over to the What Hi-Fi? Awards website to see all last year's - and previous years - winners.