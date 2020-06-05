Watch every remaining 2019-20 Premier League match for $9.99 on NBC Sports

The 2019-20 Premier League season is set to restart on 17th June, and if you're in the US you can watch all 92 remaining matches for just $9.99 courtesy of NBC Sport's Premier League Pass deal.

Usually $64.99, the pass lets you stream live matches on NBC Sports Gold and replay the entire 2019-20 Premier League season with matches on demand. Note that the subscription auto-renews at the typical, higher price prior to start of next season unless you cancel it beforehand.

The NBC Sports Gold app is available iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Chromecast. You can also watch EPL streams on NBCSportsGold.com

The Premier League Pass is only available in the US, so any US citizen stuck outside their own country during the crisis will need to use a VPN to get access:

MORE:

Premier League Restart: How to watch the EPL football for free and in 4K

10 of the best sports films and documentaries on Amazon Prime Video

The best 4K TV deals 2020: OLED, QLED, HDR