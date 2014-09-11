The di122 has both balanced and single-ended analogue outputs, as well as a volume control, so it can be used as a digital preamp in a suitable set-up. The company has taken a great deal of care with the headphone circuitry too, as the unit's compact size means it could easily find itself in a headphone-based desktop system.

A compact power amplifier to match

The Wadia a102 delivers 50 watts per channel

The natural partner to the di122 digital preamp is the a102 power amplifier. Built into a similarly compact casing, the a102 delivers 50 watts per channel into 8 ohms.

Unusually, the company doesn't claim any change in power output into a 4ohm load, something that suggests careful speaker matching may be worthwhile. The a102 can accept balanced and single-ended inputs, matching its partner's connectivity. Both the di122 and a102 aren't due out until Q1 next year but prices are expected to be around the $1500 mark.