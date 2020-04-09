Virgin Media is giving its TV customers free access to popular Sky channels

More great news for Virgin TV customers during lockdown: top Sky channels such as Sky One, Sky Comedy, Sky Witness, Sky Crime and Sky Sports Mix will show up in your list of channels – from tomorrow until 9th May.

A range of TV shows including Hitmen, Bulletproof 2 (Sky One), Ballers, Curb your Enthusiasm (Sky Comedy), The Rookie and Grey’s Anatomy (Sky Witness) will be available to watch across these channels. And all for free.

The news adds to Virgin Media's announcement three days ago that it has given its TV customers free access to a number of top entertainment channels at no extra cost until 2nd May.

Back to the new offer: many of Sky’s shows are available on demand, so viewers can pick and choose their favourite ones and decide when they'd like to watch them.

Eligible customers don’t have to do anything and there will be no change to their contract.

The full lineup of Sky channels that are now free for Virgin Media customers is as follows: Sky Arts, Sky Comedy, Sky Crime, Sky One, Sky Two, Sky Witness, Sky Sports Mix, Sky Sports News, Movies 2, E! and Syfy.

Of course, Virgin isn't alone in trying to make our lockdown experience more bearable. Amazon recently made lots of its Prime Video Channels available for 99p for three months and two days ago, the Roku Channel launched in the UK to offer free TV to Sky and Roku users.

In these uncertain times, it's a big help.

