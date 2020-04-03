Many Amazon Prime Video channels are now just 99p per month

Amazon is adding to the very welcome, er, stream of video service deals currently being offered during the UK lockdown.

From today until 19th April, many of the paid-for channels available through Amazon Prime Video are just 99p each for three months.

Channels include Shudder (horror), HISTORY Play (historical, factual), Eros Now (Bollywood, Punjabi, Hindi and more), Motor Trend (automotive) and more milkshake! and Discovery Kids (kids).

Typically, individual monthly prices to these channels range from £2.99 to £5.99 – but for the next fortnight you can get roughly 90 days of access for less than a quid each.

Amazon's existing 99p/month offer for the Starzplay channel has also been extended to 15th April.

What's more, the cult film Arrow Video Channel – also available through Amazon Prime Video, as well as Apple TV – has extended its seven day trial to thirty days.

You'll need an Amazon Prime membership to subscribe to these channels, but no further apps are required – the channels' content is simply embedded into the Amazon Prime Video interface.

