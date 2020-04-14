Learn to play guitar in lockdown: 3 months of Fender Play absolutely free

Lockdown: a great time to learn a new skill, language or instrument, right? Of all the new hobbies you might take up, we humbly suggest that music is most needed right now. If you (or someone you know) has a secret desire to learn acoustic or electric guitar, bass, ukulele, or all of the above, Fender is currently offering a free three-month subscription to its Fender Play tuition app – a subscription which usually costs £9.59/$9.99 per month or £85.19/$89.99 for the year.

You can select the axe you currently have, gathering dust (don't have one yet? Fender can help with that too) and the music style that'll inspire you to practice during your plentiful free time at home. Then, simply start watching from your smartphone, tablet or desktop and keep practicing.

Three months of Fender Play £29 FREE at Fender

Click the link to redeem your code, then download the app via Google Play or the App Store to sign into your account. Key in your code when prompted (you can also sign into Fender Play via web/desktop) and voila! Now practice! View Deal

When the offer first launched, Fender actually limited the number of free accounts to just 100,000, but demand has been so high that the company just upped the available subscriptions to 500,000. If you missed out first time around, here's your chance to get onboard.

Fender Play's instructor-guided tutorials are ever-expanding and even for players with a little more experience, it's a gold mine of riffs you've never quite mastered and always wanted to. Think Led Zeppelin, ZZ Top, Nirvana, Jimmy Eats World, Bob Marley and the Wailers, The Rolling Stones and so many more – because playing a track you love is the best way to learn.

If you’ve been looking for a new way to pass the time (or a diversion for someone you're stuck indoors with) Fender Play's virtual music lessons could be just the ticket.

