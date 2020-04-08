Get 3 months of Audible for just 99p with this excellent audiobooks deal

Given the vast majority of us are now stuck at home there are a number of ways to get your music, movie and TV fixes.

But, one type of content you might not have considered is the audiobook. Sometimes it's nice to just relax with a pair of headphones and let the spoken word wash over you.

If you're thinking of trying them out, Audible, the Amazon-owned audiobook service is offering Amazon Prime members a three-month subscription for the paltry price of 99p.

To be precise, you pay 99p for the first month and Audible will give you the next two free of charge. Once the 3 months are up, you'll be charged £7.99 per month to continue the subscription. It will renew automatically and you can cancel at any time. Just remember to pull the plug before the trial finishes if you're not planning on subscribing long-term.

Your subscription includes an audiobook of your choice every month, unlimited listening to Audible Original Podcasts and discounts on selected titles. Even if you cancel your subscription, you get to keep what you've bought. All of Audible's content can be accessed through the free Audible app, which is available for iOS, Android, Windows, Fire tablet, Fire TV or Amazon Echo devices.

Oh, and the offer is available from now until 10:00am on Tuesday 21st April.

