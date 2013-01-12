UPDATE
Now available is the full version of the Naim n-Serve for Mac app, previously released as a 'public beta'.
Allowing users of Apple computers to control Naim's range of servers, it's now downloadable free from Apple's App Store.
Posted 19.12.12
Naim has announced a 'public beta' of its n-Serve for Mac control app, allowing users of Apple computers to take control of their Naim servers. It's available as a free download from the Naim website.
The free app joins the existing Windows Naim Desk Top Client and n-Serve for iOS, and works with Naim's HDX, UnitiServe, NS01, NS02 and NS03 servers. Among the facilities it offers are:
- Build and edit playlists
- Browse by cover art
- Edit metadata
- Access server maintenance and configuration settings
- Browse internet radio and save presets
- Explore music library by following extended metadata links (e.g. clicking on a performer displays all of the music with which they've been involved)
In addition, the Mac version adds some new features, including:
- A new design native to the Mac user interface
- Simple drag and drop playlist creation and album art editing
- Links to Google, Wikipedia and YouTube from directly within the application to discover everything you could ever want to know about your music
- The ability to link radio presets to a web page to allow fast access to programme information for favourite stations
As this is a beta version, users are asked to report any issues or anomalies they may find to support@naimaudio.com
