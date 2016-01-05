Now that most of us have got our heads around 4K, the Ultra HD Alliance, the industry group in charge of promoting 4K, has announced a new specification to clarify the specification of next-gen devices and content.

The move, announced at CES 2016, is largely triggered by the increasing focus on High Dynamic Range (HDR) 4K content, which is increasingly seen as the optimum Ultra HD experience.

The new specification is called Ultra HD Premium and an accompanying logo will now appear on products and services that conform to the spec.

The Ultra HD Premium spec focuses on "resolution, HDR, peak luminance, black levels and wide color gamut among others. The specifications also make recommendations for immersive audio and other features".

It may sound technical - and, well, it is - but the logo should mean an at-a-glance way for consumers to know exactly what 4K content they're being delivered. And that it should be the 'premium' 4K experience.