You can try Dolby Atmos for Headphones on Cyberpunk 2077 for free this weekend

Got yourself a shiny new Xbox Series X, kitted it out with Cyberpunk 2077, and maybe even a new gaming headset, and want to see what it can really do – sonically as well as visually? You're in luck.

This weekend you can try Dolby Atmos for Headphones for free. Head over to the Microsoft store, download the free Dolby Access app and you can you can trial it for free, a saving of $15.

Want "stunning detail, precision, and realism in your games, movies, and shows with sound that flows all around you – even overhead and behind you"? Of course you do – especially if you can sample it without having to pay.

And Cyberpunk 2077 is also available in Dolby Atmos – because every cyberpunk needs the latest tech to take on Night City. Available on PC, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One, Dolby Access also allows you to personalise your audio with custom profiles and discover exclusive game trailers and content.

Hear Night City come alive like never before with Dolby Atmos for Headphones, giving you a richer, more powerful, more immersive Cyberpunk 2077 experience.Try it for yourself, free this weekend only. https://t.co/EypGamyJCpDecember 10, 2020

Of course, Microsoft is quick to tell you that Dolby Atmos for Headphones and Xbox Game Pass are a match made in heaven too, allowing you to instantly experience the latest Dolby Atmos titles such as Ori and the Will of the Wisps and Rise of the Tomb Raider.

Hearing threats before you see them will help enhance your gaming skills, and the games you can now experience in Dolby Atmos also include Call of Duty: Warzone, Gears 5, Borderlands 3, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, Resident Evil 2, Metro Exodus, Forza Horizon 4 and more.

But it's not all gaming; you can also get immersive audio for your favorite shows and movies with Dolby Atmos for Headphones thanks to Dolby Atmos content on Netflix, Disney Plus, Microsoft Movies & TV, Amazon Prime Video and more. And did we mention it's free this weekend? Head over to the Microsoft Store for more details.

