Tivol has launched an updated, digital version of its classic PAL portable radio. The new Tivoli PAL+ boasts DAB, DAB+ and FM radio reception, with its built-in rechargeable battery powering portable listening for up to 10 hours.

"The PAL+ embodies our design principles – it looks and feels beautiful, is easy to use, and sounds wonderful," says Tom DeVesto, Tivoli Audio CEO and founder.

"The original PAL is a much loved model and we have worked long and hard to ensure the PAL+ has the chance to engender similar levels of public affection," he adds.

Other features include a stereo headphone output, a 3.5mm line-in input for smartphones and portable players, and full alarm functionality.

You can pick up a PAL+ (quite easily actually, as they weigh just 84g) in one of five different colours: black, white, red, blue and yellow.

The new Tivoli PAL+ will be available from today, priced £249. It's on sale at a range of retailers, but also via Tivoli's new online store at www.tivoliaudio.co.uk.

The new website sells the complete range of Tivoli products and accessories, promising delivery of most in-stock items within 48 hours and enabling a range of product customisation services.

We have a Tivoli PAL+ in our testing rooms, and plan to run a review of it soon.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook