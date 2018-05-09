With summer inching ever closer, best prepare yourself for an onslaught of new portable, picnic-perfect products. Among the first come from Tivoli - the company's launching Andiamo, a compact Bluetooth speaker, and a pair of true wireless buds called Fonico, as part of its new portable Go product range.

The Andiamo ($199) offers 20 hours of wireless playback time, and marries a black or silver aluminum chassis with a leather carry strap.

The Fonico earbuds ($129), meanwhile, offer automatic Bluetooth pairing, come with a portable charging case delivering nine hours of charge time and have IPX7-rated waterproof protection.

Tivoli has also added two new household products to its ART range, including the Model CD (pictured above), a CD player that lets you stream your CDs to Tivoli’s ART speakers over wi-fi. Alternatively, it can connect to a system or receiver via its stereo output.

Then there’s the Music System Home (pictured top), a smart, connected all-in-one system with Alexa voice control, FM and DAB+ radio, Bluetooth, 3.5mm input, wi-fi and CD player. Tivoli will also offer a version without wi-fi or Alexa, called Music System Digital.

Aside from the Andiamo speaker (which is available from next month), the new Tivoli products are expected to hit shelves in September. All four will be showcased at the Munich High End Show... because it's not all five-figure turntables and mammoth speakers, you know.

MORE:

13 truly wireless alternatives to Apple's AirPods

Smart speakers - everything you need to know

Tivoli Audio launches Model One Digital radio

10 of the best Bluetooth speakers 2018

Best wireless speakers