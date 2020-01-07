TiVo Stream 4K is a $50 streaming dongle

TiVo is taking aim at the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Roku Streaming Stick+ with this, the TiVo Stream 4K. The Stream is a 4K-capable streaming stick that costs just $50 (£38 by current exchange rates), Engadget reports.

That's around the same price as Amazon and Roku's respective devices.

So what do you get for your money? As the name suggests, it can show 4K content, so viewers of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are well catered for. There's also a dedicated Netflix button on the accompanying remote control, so you can jump straight in and start bingeing The Crown.

It's powered by Android, and lets you bring together content from a range of sources, including Sling TV, HBO, YouTube and Vudu, as well as TiVo+ (TiVo's free streaming aggregator that now boasts the likes of Wired, Newsy, Revery and Funny or Die). Plus you get the aforementioned Netflix and Amazon.

You can personalise the device's UI based on your household's preferences, and you can queue up content to watch next regardless of which service you get it from. Your favourite show not available? You can request it, and it'll land on your home screen as soon as it becomes available.

It also has universal search, which scours all streaming services to find the content you want.

It may take a more traditional approach to streaming than lots of devices, but with content increasingly balkanised across multiple sources, it could be the one streaming stick to rule them all.

While there's no information yet on a launch in the UK, those in the US should see the TiVo Stream 4k in stores from April.

