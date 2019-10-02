TiVo Edge with 4K and Dolby Vision: the best DVR for TV box-set bingeing?

Imagine the scene: you're scrolling through your TV apps, trying to remember which season of your favorite cosy-night-in show is available where. Hang on though, did you actually finish watching season two? It's over to Hulu to check, at which point you realize you did, so now you'll have to go into your recorded shows to find series three, because that only recently aired. Sigh.

TiVo's newest device, TiVo Edge, promises to make that hassle a distant memory. It comes in two models – a cable model that can record shows from cable channels, and an antenna model that can record free over-the-air HD shows. It also supports Dolby Atmos for immersive three-dimensional sound, plus – for the first time ever – Dolby Vision 4K HDR for superior color reproduction.

The highlight, though, could be that both boxes also come with TiVo's OnePass. This service can line up all the episodes of a particular title you want to watch, regardless of the source – whether it's live TV, Netflix, Hulu, on-demand or a number of other apps. So, if your show's first season is on Netflix but the last episode of its second just finished on cable, OnePass can make both the streamable and recorded episodes available in one place.

Both TiVo Edge boxes can also be set to automatically skip eligible commercials and even entire advert breaks for uninterrupted action, too.

Boasting easy one-screen navigation between apps and all major streaming services, live and online TV plus recordings, TiVo Edge for cable includes a 2 TB hard drive (up to 300 HD hours) along with six tuners, while the TiVo Edge for antenna offers cord cutters a 2TB hard drive (also up to 300 HD hours) and four tuners.

The TiVo Edge for cable is available now from TiVo, retailing for $399.99. The TiVo Edge for antenna is also available now at TiVo, which costs $349.99. Remember though, the antenna model's required service plan will cost $7 a month, $70 a year or $250 for a one-time all-in payment, while TiVo Edge for cable's service plan is priced at $15 a month, $150 a year or $550 all-in.

Oh, and happy binge-watching. We'll see you next spring.

