British screen manufacturer Titan has unveiled the Zeus TV, which is one of the largest and most expensive TVs available to buy at the moment. It measures a staggering 370-inches - almost the size of a football goal - and costs a cool £1million.

For such a large sum, you'd expect the Zeus to use 4K technology, and thankfully, Titan has delivered. The Zeus has 65 million colours and weighs in at nearly a tonne.

For those who have the money to afford a Zeus - Titan says two have been pre-sold already - your TV will be delivered in a custom built Hummer.

Titan also manufacturers other TVs including a 1000 inch set for £150,000.

Titan CEO Anthony Ganjou said, "We have assembled the best screen technologists in the country to hand build a British-made screen which would not only be the biggest but the most the extraordinary ever conceived."

"Following the interest in the launch of our ultra high end 1000 inch domestic screens, we decided to create something iconic and the team spent 6 months building the million pound screen."

by Max Langridge

