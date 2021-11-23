Tidal Black Friday deal: get 3 months of HiFi Plus music streaming for less than the price of a cup of coffee

If you're looking for a bit of instant gratification this Black Friday, then a discounted streaming subscription is one purchase guaranteed not to be impacted by supply chain issues and that you can start enjoying immediately.

Tidal is no stranger to a great deal, and once again, the company has a certified Black Friday bargain on offer for anyone looking to up their streaming game or hear for themselves what all the fuss is about MQA.

Right now, and presumably for a limited time, new subscribers can enjoy a three-month trial of Tidal's top tier – HiFi Plus – for just £2 / $2 / AU$2 per month (usually £20 / $20 / AU$24) or you can sign up to the newly enhanced 'HiFi' plan for only £1 / $1 / AU$1 per month ( usually (£10 / $10 / AU$12).

Tidal Black Friday discount

Tidal HiFi Plus: 90 days for £6 / $6 / AU$6 Tidal HiFi Plus: 90 days for £6 / $6 / AU$6

We love Tidal so much, we gave the streaming subscription a What Hi-Fi? 2021 Award – and that was at over twice the price of this deal. As well as CD-quality streams, HiFi Plus gives users access to immersive sound formats (Dolby Atmos Music and Sony 360 Audio recordings) and Master Quality Authenticated (MQA) tracks (at up to 9216 kbps).

Tidal HiFi : 90 days for £3 / $3 / AU$3 Tidal HiFi : 90 days for £3 / $3 / AU$3

The newly rebranded ‘Tidal HiFi’ tier is an ideal introduction to the world of high-quality streams and includes interruption-free access to over 80 million songs at up to 1411kbps as well as offline playback, curated playlists and features such as Tidal Connect.

Of course, once your trial is over, you can either cancel or choose to start paying the standard monthly charge, but further discounts are available for students and families, and in the US, for military and first responders.

This offer is only available for new Tidal customers so if you've been thinking of trying Tidal, now looks like a good time.

The company recently restructured its service to include lossless 16-bit 44.1kHz audio streams in its rebranded ‘Tidal HiFi’ tier. This option offers users interruption-free access to audio at up to 1411kbps (compared to 320kbps previously) as well as offline capabilities and access to features such as Tidal Connect.

Needless to say, we'd get stuck into the 'HiFI Plus' tier, which is Tidal's most premium offering. In addition to an intuitive interface and extensive catalogue, you get access to Tidal Masters – Tidal's collection of hi-res audio tracks (typically 24-bit/96kHz) immersive sound formats (Dolby Atmos Music and Sony 360 Audio recordings) and Master Quality Authenticated (MQA) tracks (at up to 9216kbps).

In our Tidal review, we noted, "Whether you’re listening to 320kbps, CD-quality or hi-res streams, Tidal sounds great compared to its rivals. There’s no doubt we’d wholeheartedly recommend signing up for Tidal HiFi if you can."

