US headphone brand Thinksound has introduced its first pair of on-ear headphones, the £280 On1, which the firm says took three years to develop

They feature a 4cm driver housed in sustainable wood earcups designed to offer "a larger soundstage, deep bass extension and clear high frequencies". Memory foam earpads and a flexible headband are used for maximum comfort.

"The On1 is part of a whole new and exciting category of headphones for Thinksound and it is a great step forward in expanding our range," says Aaron Fournier, Thinksound's president and CEO.

Each set of On1s comes with two sets of detachable, Kevlar-reinforced cables: a standard 1.5m one and a second with a built-in mic and single button for smartphone control. There's also a cotton carry pouch to store the headphones and accessories.

All Thinksound headphones are assembled primarily from renewable, recyclable resources such as wood and aluminium and feature PVC-free cables.

By Andy Clough

