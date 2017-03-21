Ever wondered what's the best television for your next Netflix binge-session? The streaming service has released its recommendations for the TV ranges that offer "better usability, faster performance and new features" and make Netflix (and presumably other internet TV services too) "as easy as getting to live TV".

The chosen televisions include LG's 2017 range of 4K UHD TVs with WebOS 3.5, Samsung's 7, 8, 9, and Q-series Smart TVs and Sony's Android TVs.

MORE: Sony's first 4K OLED TV has a price

MORE: Samsung's QLED TVs available in two weeks, starting at £2000