There's now a Hisense TV with Amazon Fire TV built-in

Hisense has announced its first TV with Amazon Fire TV built-in. The Hisense U6HF is part of the U6 Series, and it's quite affordable for a big screen – the 50-inch set will sell for $529, while the 58-incher will go for $599 (international prices are TBC).

Lots of other TV manufacturers already offer televisions with Fire TV built-in, including Amazon itself.

The interface positions Amazon's Alexa voice assistant front and centre of the experience. That means you can search for shows, change channels, play music and more just by speaking into the Alexa Voice Remote.

It also lets the TV act as a smart home hub, connecting to other smart devices around the home like doorbells and security cameras. And with Live View Picture-in-Picture, you can check up on what's happening around the home without interrupting your viewing.

But what about away from the Amazon Fire TV integration? The U6HF features Hisense's own ULED screen technology, with Quantum Dot colour and 600 nit peak brightness. Dolby Vision and HDR10/10+ come as standard, as do gaming-focussed features Automatic Low-Latency Mode (ALLM) and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR).

Amazon launched its own range of TVs late last year, to go with its range of Fire TV streaming sticks.

