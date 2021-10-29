The Pearl Keshi speaker system is a Death Star for your desktop or lounge

If you're looking for a desktop or lounge speaker system that's out of this world, check out the Peal Keshi from French hi-fi firm Cabasse. The sub of the 2.1 system looks like a miniature Death Star, and is complemented by two satellite speakers.

It's packing plenty of power. The 22cm sub boasts 450W, with each 8cm satellite offering 300W, making a total power output of 1050W. And there's plenty of connectivity on offer, including Bluetooth, ethernet, optical for home cinema use, and wi-fi for streaming, which gives you lots of flexibility when it comes to placement in the home.

The sub and speakers are placed on chrome-plated steel stands, making them look like they're floating. This also limits the transmission of unwanted vibrations to your floor or desk, which will mean no annoying rattling sounds. Or you can wall mount the whole system using the included brackets, to make a real showpiece out of it.

It plays nice with all the usual music streaming suspects, including Deezer, Qobuz, Spotify and Tidal, and works with the Cabasse StreamCONTROL multi-room system.

The Pearl Keshi is available from November from Henley Audio in the UK, and costs £2299.

