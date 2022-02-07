The iPhone SE 3 will reportedly launch next month with 5G

Apple's iPhone SE 3 was already rumoured to launch around March or April at the company's spring event, but now we have a rumoured date for your diaries: "on or near" 8th March. That's when one noted Apple analyst reckons the next low-cost iPhone will be announced.

The analyst in question is Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who has a very good track record when it comes to Apple predictions. Of course nothing is official until it comes straight from Apple's lips, but Gurman is as close as we get to an authority on the subject, so this date is certainly worthy of note.

Gurman has given himself a bit of wiggle room with the caveat "on or about", saying Apple is targeting 8th March. So if his source is accurate, this date still isn't set in stone.

The iPhone SE 3 is expected to be the first budget iPhone with 5G connectivity. A faster processor and improved camera are also thought to be on the cards. But for all that's new, the phone is expected to look the same as or similar to the current model, which debuted in 2020. So don't expect any radical departures on the design front.

The new SE is thought to launch alongside a new iPad Air. Like the new budget iPhone, this new tablet is expected to have a faster processor and 5G on the cellular models.

Also rumoured for the spring event are a new Mac computer with Apple-made silicon chips, and iOS 15.4, which lets you unlock your device using Face ID while wearing a mask. Which should save us all a bit of time.

