The 6 best Prime Day speaker deals

Looking for a cheap Bluetooth speaker to take on your travels? A more serious wireless speaker proposition for your living room, perhaps? Or how about a new pair of stereo speakers to tag onto your hi-fi system?

Well, you can up your audio game and save money in the process by taking advantage of the best speaker deals that we've seen during Amazon Prime Day.

We've got a wide range of savings on a number of brands including Amazon, Bose KEF, Mission and Ultimate Ears, so what are you waiting for?

JBL Flip 5 portable Bluetooth speaker $120 $99

The latest in the long line of Flip speakers, the Flip 5 is trim in terms of features and big on sound quality. In fact, we don't think you can get better sound for under $100.View Deal

Amazon Echo Studio 3D Audio smart speaker $199.99 $149.99

Besides the usual Echo smart functionality (which includes Alexa voice control, and the ability to set timers, reminders and alarms), the Echo Studio can handle songs encoded in Sony's 360 Reality Audio and Dolby Atmos. At this price, there's plenty going for it.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot + 6 months Music Unlimited $97 $18.99

The third generation of this little hockey puck-shaped smart speaker is Amazon's best-selling Echo device – one listen and you'll see why. It's small enough to easily move between rooms, and the unobtrusive design will suit any decor. Plus, get half a year's Amazon Music Unlimited (worth $60!) chucked in.

B&O BeoPlay A1 portable Bluetooth speaker $250 $170

B&O's classy pocket-sized speaker delivers an impressive full-bodied performance for the money and plenty of features including streaming over aptX Bluetooth. Save $80 with this limited discount and your tunes will sound even sweeter.View Deal

Bose SoundLink Revolve Bluetooth speaker $200 $120

As we stated in our review, Bose's Bluetooth model delivers huge performance from a relatively small speaker. Both colourways (grey and black) are included in the deal. Whether in your home or out and about it'll make your music sing – and at this price, your heart too.View Deal

MORE:

The 7 best Amazon Prime Day headphones deals live right now

Here's a rundown of the best Alexa speakers

The 6 best Prime Day soundbar deals in the Prime Day sale

The 6 best Prime Day tablet deals 2020