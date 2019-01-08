TCL unveils flagship X10 8K Quantum Dot TV

Flagship 8K TVs keep coming at CES 2019 and TCL is the latest manufacturer to preview a brand new model.

The X10 is the first Quantum Dot television TCL has launched globally. The brand is no stranger to the TV technology, though - its first Quantum Dot TV launched in China back in 2014.

The 75in X10 also includes support for Wide Colour Gamut, Dolby Vision and it uses what TCL calls its Quantum Contrast display technology, which uses mini LEDs in the backlight to increase the number of dimmable zones available.

But it's not just video quality that's on the X10's agenda. There's also Dolby Atmos support courtesy of a built-in Onkyo soundbar.

The TCL X10 is powered by Android TV and features smart functionality from Google Assistant and Roku (in the US only). All the television's smart features sit under TCL's new AI-In platform.

Pricing and a launch date for the X10 8K QLED TV are both still to be confirmed. TCL has only stated it will arrive in selected markets in the second half of 2019.

