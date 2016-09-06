Uli Behringer, head of Music Group, the owners of Tannoy, has said production of the Prestige range of loudspeakers, as well as other high-end speaker models, will remain in Scotland.

However, the company is considering investing in a new facility in Scotland, away from its existing Coatbridge factory.

Behringer said: “We are planning to relocate manufacturing to a new plant in Scotland which will deliver modernised and streamlined operations while continuing our involvement in local communities providing employment in the region. We are excited about the future of Tannoy and we believe we have developed a sound strategic direction to protect its rich history and heritage."

Back in April this year rumours suggested the Scotland factory would close and production would be moved to Music’s manufacturing plant in Zhongshan, China.

In our minds, this is good news for the illustrious speaker manufacturer, which is celebrating its 90th birthday this year, and commemorating the event with a limited edition Prestige GRF 90 speaker.

