German high-end company T+A is boosting its range with the addition of a new all-in-one CD receiver/streaming client, the Music Receiver.

The £2690 unit has a CD player built-in below its display unit, an FM RDS tuner and an amplifier able to deliver 94Wpc into 8ohms, or 160Wpc into 4ohm loads.

It has five digital inputs – three electrical supporting up to 24-bit/192kHz, and two optical – plus USB sockets for an external hard drive and iOS devices including iPods, iPhones and iPads, and both Ethernet and Wi-Fi connectivity.

It also has three sets of analogue inputs (including one tape loop), preouts for active speakers or additional power amplifiers, two subwoofer outputs and one line level output. Controls extend to balance and tone, loudness, a 'flat' bypass function and a subsonic filter for use with smaller subwoofer/satellite speaker systems.

The Music Receiver uses the company's latest streaming client board, giving compatibility with all DNLA-compatible servers, and internet radio set-up via the vTuner service.

It will play MP3, WMA, AAC, OGG-Vorbis, FLAC and WAV: 96kHz/24-bit FLAC and WAV files can be streamed over a wired Ethernet connection.

Digital to analogue conversion is handled by dual-mono 32-bit/384kHz Sigma Delta, eight-times oversampling DACs.

Meanwhile the power amplifier section uses T+A's PWM output stage to eliminate problems caused by fluctuations in mains voltage and remove any possibility of signal distortion caused by the power supply voltage.

In-house switch mode circuits using ultrafast MOSFET transistors and high-energy intelligent driver modules are also used, along with a high-power toroidal transformer.

The Music Receiver is built on a solid steel chassis with pressure-cast side panels and an aluminium front panel and cover, all designed for isolation from external vibrations.

There's a choice of four finishes – solid silver or black, silver with black side panels or black with silver side panels – and the Music Receiver is distributed in the UK by Acoustic Brands Limited.

