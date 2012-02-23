Spotify has announced an update to the desktop client that will bring a series of new features including gapless playback.

The update will begin rolling out today – Spotify will prompt you to upgrade when you open it – and also includes faster artist, a new save and restore feature for now playing and improved subscription options.

The full features list for this release:

• Gapless playback (‘on’ by default)

• Crossfade support (‘on’ via Preferences)

• Faster artist browsing

• New save and restore feature for ‘Now Playing’

• Improved Subscribe, Buddy List and Favourites options

• Drag & drop fixed on Windows

• ‘Hide purchase buttons’ option (Premium-users only)

• ‘Offline Mode’ via Spotify menu

If you can't wait for the upgrade to appear for you, then you check out a preview version via the link on the Spotify blog.

