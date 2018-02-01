The idea is that Stations links to your Spotify account and serves up its curated playlists – such as ‘Discover Weekly’ and ‘Release Radar’ – alongside your own.

It only allows the user to switch between playlists, play and pause songs. Songs can also be favourited, so "as you listen, it learns what you like and creates personalised stations that you’ll love,” promises the Spotify Station description in the Google Play store.

There is already a 'stations' section within Spotify's main music streaming service, but the Stations app looks (from the image above, at least) to provide a more dedicated, intuitive and user-friendly experience for heavy playlist users. There's currently no word on Spotify Connect or Google Chromecast integration.

Stations is free to download and use - as per usual, Spotify Premium subscribers won’t be subject to adverts.

However, for now it’s no more than an experiment available only to Android users in Australia. Whether it will roll out across other markets and to iOS users remains to be seen.

