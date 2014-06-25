With the music streaming market proving to be highly competitive this year, Spotify isn't stepping back from the challenge – adding ever more manufacturer's to its list of Spotify Connect partners.

It's been barely a few hours since we reported that Bluesound had added Spotify Connect to its range of wireless speakers, but now Danish audio firm Libratone has said it won't be far behind.

Libratone's Zipp and Loop wireless speakers will offer Spotify Connect from July 15th, allowing you to stream music from Spotify over your wi-fi network without interruption from incoming calls.

The Danish company also said the move will help to reduce battery usage, which in turn will lead to a "longer listening experience" as music is streamed direct from the internet, not your phone.

Spotify Connect will be a standard feature in new Zipp and Loop speakers, though you there will be a software upgrade for existing users – just download the iOS or Android app next month.

You'll also need to have an active Spotify Premium subscription and the Spotify app on your phone or tablet to access Spotify Connect, with a free 30-day trial available to non-subscribers.

Libratone CEO Tommy Anderson said: "Our goal is to liberate music from conventional listening and provide the freedom modern streaming technology allows.

"We’re excited to be able to offer Spotify Connect to our customers. With Libratone speakers as an integral part of the Spotify interface, users can enjoy a smooth, seamless streaming experience."

Libratone – and Bluesound – join a number of manufacturers to partner with the streaming service; a list that includes the likes of Yamaha, Pioneer, Samsung and Sony among others.

The Connect service is seen as Spotify's bid to compete with AirPlay and Sonos by streaming music directly through the hi-fi system or speaker as opposed to smartphone or tablet devices.

by Pete Hayman

