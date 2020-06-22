Sound+Image July/Aug 2020 out now: Wireless Multiroom megatest!

Check out the latest digital edition at Zinio



Wireless streaming multiroom is the new hi-fi – but not all systems can do all things. Sound+Image's 10-system, 40-product megatest will find you the right system to fill your home with music.



PLUS: Which is your next-gen TV? We test LG's 65GX Gallery OLED built for stunning on-wall images, and Samsung's latest top-of-the-range QLED TV. Or for a truly giant picture, maybe Epson's 4K Pro UHD projector is the solution for you: check our full review.

Massive multiroom audio megatest: streaming wireless multiroom audio can fill your home with music – but which system is right for you? Do you need just standalone wireless speakers, or do you want to add TV audio with a surround sound option? Or do you need real hi-fi levels of high performance audio?

Discover and compare the systems and products from Bluesound, Bose, Bowers & Wilkins Formation, Denon Home, Dynaudio Music, harman-kardon Citation, Meridian's 200 Series, Naim, Sonos and Yamaha's MusicCast - all in one massive 40-product megatest from Australia's no.1 audio & AV magazine.

In our real hi-fi section this issue:

Pro-Ject X1 turntable: When the world was giving up on turntables, Pro-Ject was just getting started. The X1 shows how far it’s come in offering value vinyl replay.

Musical Fidelity M2sCD / M2si CD player + integrated amplifier: A pairing of classic hi-fi components which put sound quality first. As it should be.

McIntosh C53 / C462 preamplifier + power amplifier: Sometimes this hi-fi reviewing lark is just a whole barrel of fun. A visiting McIntosh power combo is one of those times...

Richter Wizard S6 floorstanding loudspeakers: We’ve always considered loudspeakers to be magical items – so it’s appropriate that Richter’s Aussie floorstanders should be named ‘Wizards’.

Audeze LCD-1 headphones: The Californian company has made its most affordable headphone yet, still delivering that unmistakable planar-magnetic detail.

And there's more...



MOVIES & MUSIC

- The Bong Show – Parasite & Snowpiercer on Blu-ray: the perfect double-feature from Oscar-winning Bong Joon Ho

- Trent Reznor soundtracks: 10 tracks which show how the Nine Inch Nails alt-rocker darkened movie music…

- 'Merry Christmas Mr Lawrence': a special edition release of Bowie gracing a POW movie for all seasons

- Roger Dean – Maker of Worlds: from prog LP covers to bedroom posters to Valentino fashion wear, Roger Dean’s unique art has influenced a generation.

BUYING GUIDE

- Setting up your subwoofer: we'll tell you where to stick it



- Buying Guide listings: Sound+Image award-winners only in our essential recommendations.