Sony X90J pricing revealed: successor to 2020's Award-winning XH90 starts at £1149/$1300

Sony has announced the UK and US pricing of its X90J range of TVs. Pricing is as follows:

50-inch Sony KD-50X90J: £1149, $1300

55-inch Sony KD-55X90J: £1249, $1500

65-inch Sony KD-60X90J: £1499, $1800

75-inch Sony KD-75X90J: £2299, $TBC

The three smaller models will go on sale this month, with the 75-inch variant following "later".

The X90J LED TVs are part of Sony's 2021 TV lineup, and replace the midrange (and Award-winning) XH90 from 2020. All models have the Flush Surface Bezel design and higher raised Slim Blade feet with two-position options. There's already enough height in the design to allow room for a soundbar.

A voice remote comes as standard and, on the performance front, XR Contrast drops down to Contrast Booster 5 (from the XH95's Contrast Booster 10). There are no X-Wide Angle or anti-reflection benefits either.

Otherwise, Acoustic Multi Audio, Google TV, HDMI 2.1 and IMAX Enhanced certification are present and correct.

The TVs support three formats of HDR (HDR10, Dolby Vision and HLG) and on the audio front, they're also ready for Dolby Atmos and 3D Surround upscaling.

Will the XJ90 be another Award-winner? You wouldn't bet against it, but we'll have to get it in and compare it to its 2021 rivals before making a proclamation on that front. Stay tuned.

