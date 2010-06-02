Have you been put off buying the much-lauded Sonos S5 wireless music system because it's only available in white?

No need to worry, as you now get the choice of black too, so you can pick whichever best suits your room or tastes.

For £349 you get one of the best wireless music systems we've tested, and it's easy to create a multiroom system by adding additional S5s around the house.

This all-in-one box has five digital amps, each powering an individual, built-in driver. That's right, this stylish unit contains two tweeters, two midrange drivers, and a single subwoofer. In unison they sound superb for such a product.

You can even control your music using a dedicated iPhone app. What's not to like?

