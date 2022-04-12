Sonos is working on smaller speakers with bigger sound, Mayht acquisition suggests

Sonos has acquired Dutch audio brand Mayht, whose Heartmotion transducer technology has been developed to enable the creation of speakers "ten times more compact, flatter and lightweight without any compromise to sound quality".

The audio-tech start-up showcased its Heartmotion tech at CES 2022 in January, and now only four months later, Sonos has snapped it up.

Mayht's "world’s first" fully balanced dual membrane driver technology was designed to allow manufacturers to shrink the size of their speaker-based products without negatively impacting sound quality or output. With that in mind, the performance of future Sonos speakers and soundbars could punch well above their physical weight and dimensions – a second-gen Roam portable speaker could theoretically sound more Sonos One-like, say, while a future Beam could produce a sound closer to that of the Arc. Will one Sonos soundbar soon cover the job of an external subwoofer too? Or could these existing sizes of products simply produce better sound than they do now using Heartmotion technology? Whatever the upshot of this purchase, Sonos is clearly interested in producing bigger sound from smaller packages.

Speaking of the acquisition, Sonos CEO Patrick Spence said: “Mayht’s breakthrough in transducer technology will enable Sonos to take another leap forward in our product portfolio. This strategic acquisition gives us more incredible people, technology and intellectual property that will further distinguish the Sonos experience, enhance our competitive advantage, and accelerate our future roadmap.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Sonos has acquired Mayht for approximately $100 million in existing cash on hand. The US audio giant will further detail the terms of the acquisition in its Q2 earnings call in May, when it could also – fingers crossed – shed light on what this might mean for its product roadmap in the (hopefully near) future.

