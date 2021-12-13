Sonos gets better again this week thanks to support for BBC Sounds in the UK

Need another reason to invest in the Sonos ecosystem? If the recent Sonos S2 app update, which brought compatibility with DTS digital decoding to the Arc, Beam (Gen 2), Beam (Gen 1), Playbar, Playbase and Amp didn't tempt you, how about the arrival of BBC Sounds?

BBC Sounds has released a version of its streaming media and audio download service – which includes live radio broadcasts, audio on demand and podcasts – on the Sonos platform, meaning you’ll be able to listen to BBC Sounds on your Sonos device (or Sonos multi-room system) via the Sonos controller app.

Essentially, both iOS and Android users can now get a full, personalised BBC Sounds experience on their Sonos speaker(s).

To enable BBC Sounds on Sonos, you simply open the Sonos app on your device, then:

Tap on 'Settings'

Tap on 'Services and Voice'

Scroll down to the bottom and tap on 'Add a service'

Scroll until you find BBC Sounds and tap 'Add'

Connect your BBC account with your Sonos account

And you're all set!

The news follows the January launch of the BBC Sounds app for Sky Q, which brought more than 80,000 hours of audio content, including live radio shows, podcasts, music mixes and more just by announcing, "Launch BBC Sounds" into your Sky Q remote using the voice search.

Take note though: at the moment, BBC Sounds is available on the Sonos controller app within the UK only.

MORE:

Read all our Sonos reviews

See our pick of the best multi-room systems 2021: wireless whole home audio

Not sure whether you need a Sonos One or an alternative? See our pick of the best smart speakers 2021: the best voice assistant speakers