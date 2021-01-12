BBC Sounds app arrives on Sky Q

The BBC Sounds app is now available on Sky Q. BBC Sounds – the successor to iPlayer Radio – brings more than 80,000 hours of audio content, including live radio shows, podcasts, music mixes and more.

To open BBC Sounds, just say "Launch BBC Sounds" using voice search on your Sky Q remote.

Once you're in BBC Sounds, you can bookmark shows to listen to later, pick up where you left off listening on other devices, subscribe to shows and get recommendations for other audio content.

BBC Sounds is the latest in a long line of apps to be launched on Sky Q, a list which also includes Disney+, Discovery+ and Amazon Prime Video.

"We know the value our customers place on BBC content so it’s great that they can access the best of music, radio and podcasts alongside their favourite TV, in one place, easy," said Patrick Behar, Sky's chief business officer.

