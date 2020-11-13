Sleevenote is a square, high-res music player designed to celebrate album art

When American biographer and artist Henry Miller said, "An artist is always alone – if he is an artist. No, what the artist needs is loneliness", cult indie-rocker Tom Vek hadn't yet been born. Put this annoying truth to one side, however, and Miller might have been speaking about Vek, whose creativity has clearly flourished during lockdown. As well as releasing his first album in six years (called New Symbols) Vek has recently launched an Indiegogo campaign to release a whole new category of electronic device; a unique square, premium music player called Sleevenote.

What's its USP? Bringing the full album-as-a-package experience to a PMP – ie. the square visuals. Remember when you'd buy a record or CD (or even a tape), get it home, unfold the paper sleeve and feel cheated if you didn't get song lyrics, poetry, extra photography and maybe even a letter thanking you for purchasing the album from your beloved artist? Well, that.

With a 1:1 square high-resolution retina-standard touchscreen display that's bigger than a CD and nearly the size of a 7" record, the device is practically all screen. It also has dedicated playback buttons across the top, to keep those pesky user interfaces away from the artwork, too.

Sleevenote has actually been nearly 10 years in the making, since Vek's 2011 album, Leisure Seizure, when it dawned on him that not everyone buying the album was going to see the graphics he'd spent so long finessing – and thus, his work was often going to waste. Speaking to Engadget, Vek said “I’d been resistant to the iPod because it wasn’t a good replacement for the visual side of CDs.”

Sleevenote is more than just a PMP; it is the database of artwork that powers it. Tom Vek and developer Chris Hipgrave have built a platform for designers, labels and superfans to submit art for everyone to enjoy. The database already holds over 1,000 albums, and they say more are being continually added.

As well as being a stand-alone hi-res music vault for your owned music (WAVs, FLACs etc.), Sleevenote will support music from the major streaming platforms Apple Music and Spotify, with more to be added on demand – and hopefully BandCamp.

Vek's crowdfunded campaign needs pledges to total £497,734 ($658,210, approx. AU$903,770) in order to meet its goal. Basically, he needs to sell at least 1000 of these units, which means that each unit is costing – brace yourselves – £533 ($707). Not exactly budget-friendly, but it is unique in the realm of high-end portable music players. At the time of writing, the project has five backers with 28 days left to go, so it's looking good.

If funded and produced, Sleevenote will be a high-end music player indeed, boasting a Wolfson Class W headphone amplifier and Cirrus HQ DAC, "all-day battery" and 256GB storage. With wi-fi and Bluetooth on board, users will be able to connect their Bluetooth headphones or speakers to the device, but there's a 3.5mm analogue audio out too – hi-res music and visuals to audiophile ears. Pledge now, and you can expect to receive yours in October 2021. That's next year's Christmas present sorted for the audiophile in your life, anyway...

