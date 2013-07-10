Simple Audio is developing a new iPad app for its wireless HD multiroom music system, along with several updates to its Roomplayer music streamer.

The revamped iPad app has improved artwork and has been designed to make it easier for customers to play and discover music and manage their playlists. At the same time, Simple Audio has updated the app for Windows and Mac OSX with new search options, seek capabilitty and DynamicQ functionality.

Additional improvements to the Simple Audio system include direct NAS (Network Attached Storage device) support, so you can access music on a NAS drive directly from your iPad without having to switch on a computer.

And USB support allows control of music stored on the stick and inserted into the player via the apps.

Simple Audio says it has made "massive improvements" to the Deezer in-app integration, with artist biographies and discographies, playlists and personalised music recommendations.

Existing owners will get an email alert when the upgrades are available if they sign up for the company's mailing list on the Simple Audio website.

